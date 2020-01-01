PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

How to Curve Text

In PicMonkey you can curve your text into the shape of an arc, or go 360 with a circle curvature when you use the effects on the Text palette.

Here’s how to curve your text in PicMonkey:

1. Open an image, template, or blank canvas in the editor.

2. Click the Text tab (the “Tt” icon on the far left). 

3. Click the Add text button at the top of the panel.

4. Click inside the text box and type your text.

5. Click Effects in the Text palette.

6. Click Curved text. Then select Arc or Circle from the dropdown menu.

7. For arcs, you can use the Curvature slider to adjust the shape. Slide right or left to curve convex or concave.

8. To create circle text, just select Circle from the dropdown menu. If it isn't fitting correctly try sizing the text up or down, or resizing your text box.

More resources:

Tags: Text & fonts

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team

Related Articles

VIDEO: Putting Photos Inside Text (Masking)
Putting an image inside text is called masking. To create a text mask in your design, start with some text that is bold and thick enough to let an image show through. We’re going t
Video: How to erase graphics & text
The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On
VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (Mac)
PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey. Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC. Watch this video to learn how to upload and ac
VIDEO: Using Erase on Graphics & Text
The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On