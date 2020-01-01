PicMonkey's Commitment to GDPR Compliance

PicMonkey is committed to protecting our users’ data in compliance with the new EU data protection regulation.

What is the GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a set of new data protection laws that go into effect for all EU customers in May 2018. GDPR applies to any company that collects and processes personal data within the EU. PicMonkey has always and will continue to take our users’ personal data very seriously. Because of this, we’re working cross-functionally to ensure our privacy policies are not only compliant, but are done with world-class customer care in mind.

PicMonkey’s GDPR readiness plan: