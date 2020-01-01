PicMonkey has three different subscription plans PicMonkey Basic, PicMonkey Pro, and PicMonkey Teams. Basic and Pro are billed on either a monthly or annual basis, while Teams is billed annually.

Upgrading

If you already have a Basic plan and wish to upgrade to Pro, head to the your account page, then click the Change plan button. From there, select the PicMonkey Pro subscription that fits your needs.

Note: When upgrading to PicMonkey Pro from PicMonkey Basic, your payment method will immediately be charged a prorated amount based on the amount of time remaining on your Basic subscription.

Downgrading

To downgrade your membership from Pro to Basic, navigate to your account page, then click Change plan. On the plans and pricing page, select the preferred plan type and billing schedule. Please note that this change will not take effect until the end of your current plan.