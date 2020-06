Due to a recent Chrome update, some users have lost the "Log in with Facebook" button. Luckily, the solution to resolve this issue is fairly straightforward.

Open Chrome's main menu -- the three dots to the far right of your browser screen. Select Settings. Under Privacy and Security, turn off "Send a 'Do Not Track' request with your browsing traffic".

If you are still unable to locate the "Log in With Facebook" button, please contact Support.