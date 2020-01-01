Printing & Resolution
Note that you cannot print directly from PicMonkey. First you must download your image to your computer. PicMonkey uses pixels as our standard sizing. A "high resolution" image f...
Here are some guidelines for getting the best quality prints from your photos: Start with the right size and shape To get the best resolution when printing, you need to signal to y...
When your project requires a transparent background image file for printing on merchandise (t-shirts, mugs) for instance, you can make one in PicMonkey and then download to your co...