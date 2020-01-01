FAQs

Are my saved images in Old PicMonkey Hub accessible in New PicMonkey Hub?

Yes. You will able to access your saved files in New PicMonkey Hub where they will still be multi-layered. You'll notice that they are marked with "OLD" which just lets you know th ...

Can I still use Old PicMonkey?

Yes, you can. From New PicMonkey just click on your name in upper right drop down to switch back. However, we encourage you to "switch" to New PicMonkey and get to know the new fea ...

Can my system and/or browser run New PicMonkey?

Please refer to this help article to learn more about browser compatibility: PicMonkey System & Browser Requirements ...

If I start using New PicMonkey do I have to pay more for it?

No. if you’re a Basic or a Pro subscriber in Old PicMonkey then you will be at the same subscription level in New PicMonkey, and your subscription cost will not increase because yo ...

What are the new features in New PicMonkey?

There are a number of powerful features and assets in New PicMonkey that were not available in Old PicMonkey. These are some of the top features that you will be able to start usin ...

What do I need to do to switch to New PicMonkey?

As an Old PicMonkey user, all you need to do to switch to New PicMonkey is to visit https://www.picmonkey.com/home and you will be in the new version every time you return. If you ...

Why does it say “OLD” in PicMonkey now?

You might have noticed that when you log in to PicMonkey now there is a stamp reading "OLD" in the upper left corner, along with a new "TRY NEW" button that will take you directly ...

Will you be adding [a feature] I really like in Old PicMonkey?

Possibly! The addition of some features are still under construction and consideration. If you would like to submit a feature request, please let us know here: https://learn.picmo ...