FAQs
Yes. You will able to access your saved files in New PicMonkey Hub where they will still be multi-layered. You'll notice that they are marked with "OLD" which just lets you know th...
Yes, you can. From New PicMonkey just click on your name in upper right drop down to switch back. However, we encourage you to "switch" to New PicMonkey and get to know the new fea...
Please refer to this help article to learn more about browser compatibility: PicMonkey System & Browser Requirements ...
No. if you’re a Basic or a Pro subscriber in Old PicMonkey then you will be at the same subscription level in New PicMonkey, and your subscription cost will not increase because yo...
There are a number of powerful features and assets in New PicMonkey that were not available in Old PicMonkey. These are some of the top features that you will be able to start usin...
As an Old PicMonkey user, all you need to do to switch to New PicMonkey is to visit https://www.picmonkey.com/home and you will be in the new version every time you return. If you ...
You might have noticed that when you log in to PicMonkey now there is a stamp reading "OLD" in the upper left corner, along with a new "TRY NEW" button that will take you directly ...
Possibly! The addition of some features are still under construction and consideration. If you would like to submit a feature request, please let us know here: https://learn.picmo...