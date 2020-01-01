All the Palettes

All About the Graphic Palette

The Graphic palette launches when you’ve added a graphic to your canvas. The palette has three tabs for customizing your graphic’s look: Adjust, Effects, and Erase. ADJUST Tab Colo ...

All About the Grid & Alignment Palette

The Grid & Alignment Palette lets you turn an alignment grid on/off on your canvas to help with lining up your layers in relation to one another. Launch the palette by clicking the ...

All About the Image Palette

The Image palette will launch when you select a photo on your canvas. (Note: you may have previously used the Graphics palette to adjust photos.) There are three tabs in this palet ...

All About the Layers Palette

The Layers palette shows all the elements you’ve added to your project. The layer on the top of the palette is the element on top of your design (Shapeless Blobs in this example). ...

All About the Text Palette

The Text palette is open on your canvas when you are typing or modifying text on your project. It has three tabs: Adjust, Effects, and Erase. Here is what you can do in each sectio ...

All About the Workspace Palette

The Workspace palette lets you control the look and function of your workspace in the Editor. Launch this palette by clicking the monitor-on-a-stand icon at the bottom right of the ...

The Color Palette (Picker) Explained

The Color Picker is divided into two tabs — Spectrum and Palette. To use either one, select a layer of your image and click the color dot in the palette that opens. If the Layers p ...

VIDEO: The Background Palette

New as of March 2020, to make adjustments to your background, you will use the Background palette. If you convert your background image to a layer using the Layers palette, you wil ...