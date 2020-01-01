PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

The Color Palette (Picker) Explained

The Color Picker is divided into two tabs — Spectrum and Palette. To use either one, select a layer of your image and click the color dot in the palette that opens. If the Layers palette is not open, click the three stacked squares in the lower left of your browser window.

Spectrum tab

The Spectrum tab offers a high degree of control over color selection:

Hex code

If you know the Hex code of the color you want, type it into the box next to the color dot (It looks something like this: #123456.)

Color continuum

If you want to choose a color manually, drag the circle on the rainbow bar to pull up different color ranges in the selector square. Then choose the specific color in the square.

Eyedropper

The Eyedropper helps you choose exactly what color you want from another part of your image. Click the Eyedropper and hover over the desired color. Click on the color to apply it to the selected layer.

Palette Tab

The Palette tab includes curated collections of colors that work well together. Choose a palette that works with your design, then click one of its colors to apply it to the layer you’ve selected.

Tags: Palettes, Colors, Eyedropper

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team

Related Articles

All About the Layers Palette
The Layers palette shows all the elements you’ve added to your project. The layer on the top of the palette is the element on top of your design (Shapeless Blobs in this example).
Advanced Edits: Clone, Dodge, Burn,Levels, Curves
The PicMonkey Editor in the Edits tab on the left, you’ll find Edits at the top. Within Edits you can access Canvas Edits, Basic Edits, and Advanced Edits. Let’s walk through the A
VIDEO: The Background Palette
New as of March 2020, to make adjustments to your background, you will use the Background palette. If you convert your background image to a layer using the Layers palette, you wil
All About the Image Palette
The Image palette will launch when you select a photo on your canvas. (Note: you may have previously used the Graphics palette to adjust photos.) There are three tabs in this palet