Working with Text

Adding Text to Photos

Here’s how to add text to a picture in PicMonkey: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. Click the Text tab (the “Tt” icon on the far left). 3. Click the Add text button at ...

How to Curve Text

In PicMonkey you can curve your text into the shape of an arc, or go 360 with a circle curvature when you use the effects on the Text palette. Here’s how to curve your text in Pic ...

VIDEO: How to Use Text Layouts

Text layouts are pre-matched complementary fonts for your designs. They eliminate the need to figure out which fonts go well together. When you click Text on the left menu, you’ll ...

VIDEO: Putting Photos Inside Text (Masking)

Putting an image inside text is called masking. To create a text mask in your design, start with some text that is bold and thick enough to let an image show through. We’re going t ...

VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (Mac)

PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey. Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC. Watch this video to learn how to upload and ac ...

VIDEO: Uploading Your Own Fonts (PC)

PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload any font from their computer to use in PicMonkey. Supported file types for fonts: OTF, TTF, TTC. This video will show you how to upload and acc ...