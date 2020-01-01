PicMonkey Help & Support

VIDEO: Create a Watermark for Your Photos

Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Use any combination of text or graphics on your canvas to make your watermark.

  2. Convert the color background of your canvas to a layer.

  3. Delete the color layer so that you have a transparent background.

  4. Your watermark will remain in Hub until you need to use it.

To use your watermark on a photo:

  1. Open a photo in the editor.

  2. Choose "Add an image" from the top toolbar.

  3. Select your watermark image from Hub. 

  4. Adjust your watermark by fading for increased transparency, moving, and/or resizing.

To learn more about watermarks, see Create a Watermark for Your Images.

