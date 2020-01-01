VIDEO: Create a Watermark for Your Photos

Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it:
Use any combination of text or graphics on your canvas to make your watermark.
Convert the color background of your canvas to a layer.
Delete the color layer so that you have a transparent background.
Your watermark will remain in Hub until you need to use it.
To use your watermark on a photo:
Open a photo in the editor.
Choose "Add an image" from the top toolbar.
Select your watermark image from Hub.
Adjust your watermark by fading for increased transparency, moving, and/or resizing.
To learn more about watermarks, see Create a Watermark for Your Images.