What are the new features in New PicMonkey?

There are a number of powerful features and assets in New PicMonkey that were not available in Old PicMonkey. These are some of the top features that you will be able to start using when you switch.
Note that if a feature below is marked "pro feature" then it is only available to Pro subscribers, and not to Basic subscribers. To learn more about PicMonkey subscriptions please visit our pricing page.
Over 8,000 Vector Graphics
3,000 New Design Templates
Millions of stock photos available from right inside the editor.
Background Remover (pro feature) - Get rid of backgrounds in one click, and fine-tune with erase and paint brushes.
See: Use One-click Background Eraser to Remove Backgrounds Fast
Smart Resize - take one design and make multiple sizes of it instantly.
Brand Kit (pro feature) - Add your brand logos, colors, fonts, and templates to be close at hand when you are designing in PicMonkey.
Text Layouts - Perfectly complementary font pairings ready to use in your next design.
Template sets - Matching templates for everything from printed postcards to Instagram posts, to logos, ready to deploy to all your channels for a consistent brand look.
Autosave to Hub - Never lose your work, and no more remembering to click “save”.
Collaboration Tools - Edit in real time with others, share files via email or link, and leave comments.