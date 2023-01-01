What Are the PicMonkey vs Creative Flow+ Parity Differences?

Basic Parity
|Feature
|PicMonkey Basic
|PicMonkey Pro
|PicMonkey Business
|Shutterstock Create
|Notes
|Cloud Storage (Hub)
|1 GB*
|✅
|✅
|✅
|1 GB PicMonkey Basic allowance with Shutterstock grants you get access to Catalog, an unlimited storage hub for your designs, uploads and Shutterstock-licensed content.
|Download as JPG, PNG
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Download as PDF
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Built-in Fonts, Graphics, Textures, and Effects
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅ ❌
|Create supports a different library with more fonts, graphics, textures and effects than PM. However, there is a large number of PM fonts and graphics, textures, and effects that are not in Create.
|Free Basic Stock Images
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PicMonkey basic offered the lowest level of stock images from Shutterstock. While create has a vast library of royalty-free and licensable images.
|Free Stock Video
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Create currently doesn’t have video capability. But it is on our road map and should be available in the not-too-distant future.
|Add and Trim Videos
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Export in GIF or MP4 via PicMonkey.
|Templates
|✅ ❌
|✅ ❌
|✅ ❌
|✅ ❌
|Create supports more templates than PicMonkey, although some PM templates are not available in Create. We are always increasing the volume and variety of templates, but we are no longer updating PicMonkey.
|Touch-up Tools
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Email Support
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Creative Flow + users will benefit from the wider global support resources of Shutterstock. To start an email query visit our webform https://www.shutterstock.com/help
|Phone Support
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Same as above
|Chat Support
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Same as above
Pro Features
|Feature
|PicMonkey Basic
|PicMonkey Pro
|PicMonkey Business
|Shutterstock Create
|Notes
|Brand Kits (Colors, Custom Fonts, Logos)
|❌
|✅ 1
|✅ Unlimited
|❌
|Premium Stock Images
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PicMonkey Pro offered premium stock images from Shutterstock. Create also offers a vast library of royalty-free and licensable images.
|Custom Fonts
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|We do not support this in Create just now.
|Searchable Tags
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Collaboration & Shared Folders
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Collections can be shared with other Shutterstock users. Whoever creates and shares the collection can continue to update it and viewers will see this in real time. However, no one else can add to these collections.
|Team Folders
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|Team folders are interconnected folders for all users under one business subscription. This is not currently available in Create.
|Smart Resize
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|One-Click Background Remover
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Fair usage policy for PicMonkey is 1500 per month. Creative Flow+ is unlimited.
|Animation
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
Creative Flow+ Features
|Feature
|PicMonkey Basic
|PicMonkey Pro
|PicMonkey Business
|Shutterstock Create
|Notes
|AI-Powered Search
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Helps you locate images that directly serve your demographic and design goals.
|Predict
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Uses data-backed insights and AI to predict which trends and assets will best serve your audience.
|Catalog
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|This is the home for all your assets. You can organize, filter, collaborate, and sort in just a few clicks.
|Plan
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Access the smart calendar for creatives to collaborate and create in no time.
|Music, Video & Images
|❌
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Linked directly into the Shutterstock eco-system you get access to the largest assortment of music, video and image libraries ever.