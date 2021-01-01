Use a Magic Login Link to sign in to your PicMonkey account. We'll email you a one-time code to log in making remembering passwords a hassle of the past, while also making your account more secure.

• Magic Link Authentication: What is it?

A Magic Login Link is a unique link sent directly to your email inbox which allows the site to authenticate you. Each link becomes invalid after use, so once you log out of your account you will have to send another to get back in.

• How do I use it?

On the PicMonkey log in page, enter your account's email address. A one-time link will be emailed to you (check your spam folder, just in case). When you click the link in your email it’ll log you into the editor.

• What do I need to do to use it?

Before you can use the Magic Login Link authentication, your email will need to be verified. You can do this from the account page of our website.

• I opened the Magic Login Link from my mobile device but I am not getting logged in on desktop. What am I doing wrong?

The Magic Login Link must be opened in the same browser to the one you have PicMonkey open in. If you plan to use PicMonkey on your desktop, then you must click the link from a desktop-based email client. Opening the Magic Login Link from your mobile device will open PicMonkey on your mobile device.

• I don't have access to my email inbox. How can I use Magic Link?

You will need to change your PicMonkey account email address to one you have access to. Log in to PicMonkey using your password and update your email address from Account settings. Or, connect your account to Facebook, Google, or Apple to log in using those options.