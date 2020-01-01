Canvas Edits: Crop, Resize, Rotate, Background Color

The top left tab in the PicMonkey Editor launches three types of editing sections: Canvas, Basic, and Advanced. This help article will look at the first: Canvas Edits.

Canvas Edits

This section makes edits to your whole canvas like changing the shape, size, orientation and background.

Crop

Crop changes the Change the composition of your photo in 1 of 3 ways:

Choose a preset size from the drop-down proportions menu.

Enter the exact Width and Height you desire.

Use the corner handles to drag the bounding box into your desired size.

Resize

To change the size of your image, enter the new pixel dimensions into the text boxes.

The box on the left controls width and the box on the right controls height.

Checking the Keep proportions box will keep the aspect ratio of your canvas the same.

Tip: To resize a design into multiple versions quickly, try Smart Resize.

Rotate

Rotate your photo 90 degrees to the left by clicking the Rotate left button.

Rotate your photo 90 degrees to the right by clicking the Rotate right button.

Flip your photo along its horizontal axis by clicking the Horizontal flip button.

Flip your photo along its vertical axis by clicking the Vertical flip button.

You can also drag the Straighten slider to turn your photo by tenths of degrees.

To lock in your changes, click Apply.

Background Color

Background Color allows you to change the color of your background when you are creating a design. We're shifting this section of the Canvas Edits menu to it's own palette — the Background palette.

For the time being, you'll be prompted to open the Background palette, but you will always be able to access the Background palette when you click the background of your design on the Layers palette.

To learn all about editing the background, please see: Video Tutorial on Learning the Background Palette