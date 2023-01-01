Facebook social authentication

I cannot see the Facebook social login option.

Due to an issue with our sync to Facebook, we’ve had to remove the option to log in using this social authentication. We are working with Meta to resolve this issue, however, we don’t have a timeframe as to when this will be fixed.

You can reset your password on our website login page, you need to choose the 'Enter your password instead' option to see it.

Also, you can use our Magic Link​ option to sign in. If you prefer you can set up social authentication, updated via the Manage My Account page where you can still connect with Apple or Google authentication.