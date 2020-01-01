How do I cancel my PicMonkey account?

Subscriptions can be canceled or renewed by signing into PicMonkey.com and accessing Billing in the Manage Your Account page. Click on your name in the upper right corner to access your account info.

If you don’t want to automatically renew your account, you can cancel your subscription from your account page by selecting Cancel subscription and then confirming your cancellation. Note: that subscriptions purchased via the App Store or Google Play store must be canceled at those sources. See: Canceling via App Store or Google Play

To read more about canceling your account or canceling a free trial, please see Canceling Your Subscription and Trial in PicMonkey help.

If you are unable to complete the cancelation type you desire, please contact the PicMonkey Support team.