Common social media pixel dimensions

These are recommended social media dimensions (measured in pixels). Updated 02 April 2019.
Facebook cover: 820 x 312 (640 x 360 on a smartphone)
Event cover photo: 1920 x 1080
Group cover photo: 1640 x 856
Pages cover photo: 1640 x 624
Facebook profile: 180 x 180
Shared link: 1200 x 630
If pictures have logo or text, they might render better as a .png file
Square posts & Ads: 1080 x 1080 (1:1 Ratio)
Profile photos: 320 x 320
Landscape posts & Ads: 1080 x 566 (1.9:1 Ratio)
Portrait posts & Ads: 1080 x 1350 (minimum, 4:5 Ratio)
Story: 1080 x 1920 (9:16 Ratio)
IGTV cover photos: 420 x 654 (1:1.55 Ratio)
Header image: 1500 x 500
Profile picture: 400 x 400
Cover photo: 1536 x 768
Profile picture: 400 x 400
Logo 300 x 300
Square pin: 600 x 600
Optimal pin: 600 x 900 (2:3 Ratio)
Long pin: 600 x 1260 (1:2.1 Ratio)
YouTube
Cover channel art: 2560 x 1440
Video Thumbnail: 1280 x 720
Channel icon: 800 x 800
Snapchat Geofilter guidelines
Geofilters are web-optimized, transparent .png files.
Geofilter size: 1080 x 1920
.png must be under 300 KB