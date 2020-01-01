PicMonkey Help & Support

Using New PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using New PicMonkey? Find help here.

Common social media pixel dimensions

These are recommended social media dimensions (measured in pixels). Updated 02 April 2019.

Facebook

  • Facebook cover: 820 x 312 (640 x 360 on a smartphone)

  • Event cover photo: 1920 x 1080

  • Group cover photo: 1640 x 856

  • Pages cover photo: 1640 x 624

  • Facebook profile: 180 x 180

  • Shared link: 1200 x 630

  • If pictures have logo or text, they might render better as a .png file

Instagram

  • Square posts & Ads: 1080 x 1080 (1:1 Ratio)

  • Profile photos: 320 x 320

  • Landscape posts & Ads: 1080 x 566 (1.9:1 Ratio)

  • Portrait posts & Ads: 1080 x 1350 (minimum, 4:5 Ratio)

  • Story: 1080 x 1920 (9:16 Ratio)

  • IGTV cover photos: 420 x 654 (1:1.55 Ratio)

Twitter

  • Header image: 1500 x 500

  • Profile picture: 400 x 400

LinkedIn

  • Cover photo: 1536 x 768

  • Profile picture: 400 x 400

  • Logo 300 x 300

Pinterest

  • Square pin: 600 x 600

  • Optimal pin: 600 x 900 (2:3 Ratio)

  • Long pin: 600 x 1260 (1:2.1 Ratio)

YouTube

  • Cover channel art: 2560 x 1440

  • Video Thumbnail: 1280 x 720

  • Channel icon: 800 x 800

Snapchat Geofilter guidelines

Geofilters are web-optimized, transparent .png files.

  • Geofilter size: 1080 x 1920

  • .png must be under 300 KB

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team