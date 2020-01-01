What happens to my Hub images if I downgrade?

Pro and Basic accounts give you storage space in Hub, which decreases or goes away when you downgrade.

Downgrading from Pro to Basic

If you downgrade from a Pro membership to a Basic membership, you’re only allotted 50 images. If you have more than 50 images in your Hub, you’ll be notified that you should manage your Hub space by either deleting images or downloading and deleting images that you want to keep.

If you don’t manage Hub, only your 50 most recent images will remain. The rest of the images will be archived and you’ll be able to access them again if you ever decide to re-upgrade.

If you created any Folders in Hub, they will no longer be accessible.

Canceling your Basic membership

If you cancel your PicMonkey membership, you will no longer have access to any of your Hub images.

When you go to downgrade, you’ll be prompted to download any Hub images that you want to keep. The remaining images will be archived and available if you ever decide to upgrade again.

Keep in mind that by canceling your membership, you will no longer be able to export or share any images that you create in PicMonkey.

For more information on changing your PicMonkey account, check out our help article “Changing your membership plan.”