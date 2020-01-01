PicMonkey Basic members can store up to 1 gigabyte of images in Hub. You can purchase a Pro membership, which features unlimited Hub storage in addition to all of the Basic features.

How to check your available Hub storage on PicMonkey.com:

Go to PicMonkey.com and log in. Click your username (or the arrow next to it) in the upper-right hand corner. Click My account. Your available Hub storage will appear under the Your Membership section on your account page, next to a gauge icon that indicates how much room you have available.

If you access your images in Hub and you are out of space, you will see a message atop your Hub Gallery. Delete some of your images to make space, or click Upgrade to compare to purchase a Pro membership plan.

How to check your available Hub storage on the PicMonkey mobile app:

To see how much room you have available in Hub through the PicMonkey mobile app:

Tap the gear icon in the upper-left-hand corner of the PicMonkey mobile app. Make sure you are logged in. If you are not logged in, you’ll see “Log in” underneath the My account section of the Settings screen. Tap Membership. The number of images you have saved to Hub and your available Hub storage space will display with a gauge icon.

If your Hub is completely full, a message alerting you that it is full and a gauge icon will automatically appear when you tap Hub. Tap Upgrade to review Pro pricing information and instructions for upgrading your account. You can also delete some of your images to make more room in Hub.

If you received an alert that your Hub storage is full or almost full

If you attempted to add an image to Hub on PicMonkey.com and you’re almost (or completely) out of space, you will receive an alert with two options: Upgrade or Manage Hub. When you click Upgrade, you’ll be prompted to purchase Pro. When you click Manage Hub, you’ll be directed to your Hub, where you can select and delete images.