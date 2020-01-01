Editing folders

Folders are an image organization feature included with your PicMonkey membership. You must be logged into your account to use Folders.

You can add images to the folders you’ve created and rename your folders at any time. In this article, we’ll cover:

Adding images to Folders you’ve already made

Renaming folders

Adding images to existing folders

You can add images to folders that you’ve already made at any time. There are four ways to add images to existing folders.

Add an image to a folder with Manage Hub

Click Manage Hub in the Images or Collages tab in Hub. Select the image(s) that you want to add to your folder. Click the Folders button at the bottom of the gallery. Click the name of the folder that you want to add your images to. Click Add.

Add an image to a folder from the Editor or Collage

When you’re finished working on your project in the Editor or Collage, click Save in the top toolbar. Click the Folders button next to your image’s name. Click the name of the folder that you want to add your image to. Click Okay.

Add an image to an existing folder from the Folders tab in Hub

Click the Folders tab in Hub. Click the name of the folder that you want to add images to. Click the Add images button in the right-hand corner. Select the images and collages that you want to add to your folder. Click Add.

Add images from your computer to an existing folder

Click the Folders tab in Hub. Click the name of the folder that you want to add your images to. Drag your images from your computer to Hub. A message instructing you to drop them will appear.

These images will now appear in your chosen folder, and in the Images tab in Hub.

Renaming folders

You must give folders a name to create them. If you’d like to change the name of a folder: