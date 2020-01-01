Photo saving tips

To save your PicMonkey creations, you need a PicMonkey membership. To sign up, either start a 7-day free trial or buy PicMonkey Premium today. Once you have an account, you can always click Export in the top toolbar and then Export to computer from the Export page. There are also a few browser-specific tricks that can help you save your projects faster.

Safari

Clicking Export in the PicMonkey Editor takes you to our Export page, where you can choose where your file is saved and what file type it is. There are three different ways to save from this screen:

Click the Export to computer button. This is the easiest way to save your photo, but if you’re using Safari, finding where your photo was saved may be confusing. By default, your images will be saved to the download folder on your computer. Safari will also place a down arrow icon next to the address bar at the top of the browser. Click it to see your recent downloads. Right-click or Control+Click on the image. This option gives you the ability to name your file and choose where it will be saved. Just click “Save image as…” from the menu that appears. Click the "Download it” link in the bottom left corner. Clicking the link opens the image in a new tab where you can then perform the “Save Images as…” steps from option two.

Chrome

From the Export page:

If your browser isn’t full screen, you can drag and drop your image directly onto your desktop. Left-click your image and it saves directly to your “Downloads” folder. Right-click your image and select "Save image as..."

Firefox & Internet Explorer

From the Export page, right-click your image and select "Save image as..." from the menu that appears.