How to clear your browser cache

If you’re experiencing issues while loading your images in PicMonkey or the Editor seems slow, you may need to clear your browser cache and restart your computer. The process is slightly different depending on the browser you’re using. Here is a look at how to clear your cache on the most popular browsers.

Google Chrome

Open Chrome. Click More (icon that looks like three vertical dots) at the top of your browser. Hover over More Tools, then click Clear Browsing Data. In the "Clear browsing data" box, click the checkboxes for Cookies and other site and plugin data and Cached images and files. Use the menu at the top to select the amount of data that you want to delete. Choose the beginning of time to delete everything. Click Clear browsing data. Restart your computer. This ensures that all of the browser's processes are properly terminated.

If you need further assistance, see this Google help article.

Microsoft Edge

Use the Ctrl+Shift+Del keyboard shortcut to pull up the Clear browsing data menu. Check Cached data and files. Click Clear. Restart your computer. This ensures that all of the browser's processes are properly terminated.

You can also do it like this:

Click the three horizontal lines icon at the top of your browser. Click the History button (circular arrow icon). Click Clear all history. The Clear browsing data menu will appear. Check the boxes for the items you want to clear. Click Clear. You’ll get an “All clear” message when your selected data has been removed. Restart your computer. This ensures that all of the browser's processes are properly terminated.

For additional assistance, see this Microsoft support article.

Firefox:

Click Command + Shift + Delete (Mac) or Ctrl + Shift + Delete (Windows). The Clear All History module will pop up. Choose Everything from the drop-down menu next to “Time range to clear.” Click the caret next to Details. Make sure that Cookies and Cache are checked. Click Clear Now. Restart your computer. This ensures that all of the browser's processes are properly terminated.

For more information, see this Mozilla support article.

Internet Explorer

Click the gear icon at the top of your browser. Choose Internet options from the menu. Find the Browsing History section of the General tab. Click the Delete... button. Check the boxes next to Cookies and website data and Temporary internet files and website files, along with anything else you’d like to delete. Click Delete, then click OK. Restart your computer. This ensures that all of the browser's processes are properly terminated.

For additional assistance, see this Microsoft support article.