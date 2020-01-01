How to curve text

Start by adding text to an image or design in the PicMonkey Editor:
Click the Text tab (The "Tt" icon on the far left).
Click the Add text button at the top of the panel.
Click inside the text box and type your message.
To curve text
Click the Effects tab in the Text palette.
From the Style drop-down menu, select Circle or Curve.
If you choose Curve, you can adjust the arc of the text with the Amount slider.
Adjust the size and position of your text
Change the height and width of your text by clicking outside the text box. Click and drag a corner handle, or the top or bottom edge of the text box.
To adjust the line length without changing font size, click outside the text box and hover over a vertical side of the text box until you see two more vertical lines appear; then drag the side of the text box to the left or right.
Position your text by hovering inside the text box; when you see a four-ended arrow, drag the entire box.
