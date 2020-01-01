PicMonkey Help & Support

How to curve text

Start by adding text to an image or design in the PicMonkey Editor:

  • Click the Text tab (The "Tt" icon on the far left).

  • Click the Add text button at the top of the panel.

  • Click inside the text box and type your message.  

To curve text

  • Click the Effects tab in the Text palette.

  • From the Style drop-down menu, select Circle or Curve.

  • If you choose Curve, you can adjust the arc of the text with the Amount slider.

Adjust the size and position of your text

  • Change the height and width of your text by clicking outside the text box. Click and drag a corner handle, or the top or bottom edge of the text box.

  • To adjust the line length without changing font size, click outside the text box and hover over a vertical side of the text box until you see two more vertical lines appear; then drag the side of the text box to the left or right.

  • Position your text by hovering inside the text box; when you see a four-ended arrow, drag the entire box.

