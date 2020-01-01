Adding text to pictures

Fonts have moved
How you access fonts in the Text tool has changed. We are working on updating this feature, but in the meantime please note this new workflow:
As always, select the Text tool in the left rail
Select the Add Text button at the top of the panel. Big change here... fonts and search are no longer shown!
Clicking Add text or selecting a Text object will cause the Text palette to appear over the canvas. Select the font menu in this palette (labeled "Lato" in this image).
The font menu shows:
- Our complete list of fonts- A list of your recently used fonts- A search box to find fonts
Add text
Open your image in the PicMonkey editor.
Click the Text tab (The "Tt" icon on the far left).
Click the Add Text button at the top of the panel.
Click inside the text box and type your message.
Modify text
To select the text you want to modify, highlight it, inside its text box.
Click a font from the menu in the panel.
To change the color, use the color picker in the Text palette.
Move the Fade slider to adjust the opacity on the entire block of text.
Type the font size you want into the box next to the Size slider, in the Text palette, or choose a font size from the drop down menu.
Adjust size and position
Change the height and width of your text by clicking outside the text box. Click and drag a corner handle, or the top or bottom edge of the text box.
To adjust the line length without changing font size, click outside the text box and hover over a vertical side of the text box until you see two more vertical lines appear; then drag the side of the text box to the left or right.
Position your text by hovering inside the text box; when you see a four-ended arrow, drag the entire box.
Tip: If you want text lines to align differently (left, right, center), create a different text block for each.
More resources:
Video tutorial: Flex Your Text
Article: Picking and Pairing Fonts