Templates

Change the background color of a template

Most PicMonkey design templates have one of two types of backgrounds: a canvas or a graphic. To see which type of background the template your editing has, check the Background squ ...

How to change text and graphics in a template

Most PicMonkey templates come preloaded with text and graphic elements. However, everything on a template is customizable, so it’s possible to make it completely your own. Editing ...

How to open a template

PicMonkey’s templates are ready-made designs crafted by professionals. You can easily change the text, photos, colors, and graphics on any PicMonkey template to make it your own. ...

How to replace an image on a template

PicMonkey’s templates are ready-made designs that you can customize by changing the colors, fonts, images, and more. To replace an image on a template with one of your own: Right ...