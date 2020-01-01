How to make a photo collage

You can easily create photo collages with PicMonkey’s collage maker. Here’s a look at the basic process to get you started.

1. Open your photos in Collage

To make a collage in PicMonkey, open your photos in our collage maker. You can open your photos by hovering over Collage on the PicMonkey homepage and selecting your photos’ location. You can also drag and drop your images onto the homepage or you open them from inside the collage maker. For more information on how to open your images in collage, see this help article.

2. Choose your layout and add your photos

Once your photos are open in Collage, head to the Layouts tab on the far left (the grid icon).

Click through the layout groups to view different preset layout options. When you find a layout that you like, click it. You can also make your own layout—click Create your own at the top of the Layouts tab. Add and delete cells to customize your layout. For more on how to do that, see our help article about collage layouts.

3. Customize your collage

You can customize your collage by adjusting the background, changing cell colors, using swatches, and editing your images or the collage as a whole.

Background options

The Background tab is where you can change the background color of your entire collage and the color of individual cells. Click the Background button to change the color of your collage background, and the Cell button to change the color of an individual cell.

Both options have a color picker and an eyedropper. To use the color picker, click around the box or click the small white circle inside the box and drag it around until you find the right color. The slider underneath the box lets you adjust the shade of your color.

Click the Transparent background box to get rid of your collage’s background. This is a popular choice for web images because it allows whatever is underneath your collage—another image, website background, etc.—to show through, and makes your collage cells appear like they’re floating.

If you want to match the color of your collage or cell’s background to a color in an image, click the eyedropper and then click the color you want. For cell color changes, your cursor will then transform into a paint can. Click the cell to place the new color.

You can also adjust the amount of space between your images with the Spacing slider. Slide it right for more space and left for less.

To round the corners of your images, slide the Corner rounding slider to the right.

To make them square again, slide it left.

Swatches

Swatches are graphic patterns and solid colors that you can use in your collage design.

Click the Swatches tab and use the drop-down menu to see the list of swatch categories. Swatches are grouped by season and theme.

You can also use your own image as a swatch with the Your own option in the drop-down menu. To use your own swatch, click Your own and then click Add images. You’ll be prompted to choose an image from your computer. To use an image stored in Hub, Facebook, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Flickr, click the caret next to the Your own button.

To place a swatch, drag it to your collage and place it where you want it. If you place a swatch over a photo, your photo will disappear.

Editing

You can edit your images in Collage, and also send your entire collage to the Editor to apply effects, textures, text, graphics, and use the touch up tools.

To edit an image in Collage, hover over it and click the pencil icon that appears.

The Edit Image palette will appear. You can adjust the size of your image in its cell using the Size slider, Fit to cell and Fill cell buttons. You can also rotate your image clockwise and counterclockwise, flip it horizontally or vertically, and adjust its exposure.

You can also access a list of PicMonkey’s most popular photo effect with the Effects button on the Edit Image palette.

The Open Image in Editor button sends your individual image to the Editor, where you can access all of the PicMonkey effects, touch up tools, textures, and add text and effects. When you’re finished editing your image, click Back to Collage to pick up where you left off.

You can send your entire collage to the Editor by clicking Export to Editor in the top toolbar. Collages are flattened when they’re exported to the Editor, and collage layouts cannot be altered after they’re flattened. You’ll be prompted to confirm that you’re finished with your collage before it’s sent to the Editor.

Any effects and textures that you apply after clicking Export to Editor will be applied to your entire collage. To only apply them to certain areas, click the paintbrush icon and use the Effect and Original buttons on the Paint palette that appears.