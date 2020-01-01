How to add text to your collage

There are two ways you can add text to your collage. You can send your completed collage to the Editor, and then add your text. Or, if you are a premium member, you can open a single image from your collage in the Editor, add your text, and then go back to Collage to complete your design.

Add text to a completed collage

Once your collage is complete, click the Export to Editor button on the right-hand side of the top toolbar. Note that once you send your collage to the Editor, it will be flattened and you won't be able to make changes to the individual cells.

Click the Text tab (The "Tt" icon on the far left).

Click the Add Text button at the top of the panel.

Click inside the text box and type your message.

If you choose to add your text in this way, you’ll be able to place your text across the entire collage, rather than just a single cell.

For more information about modifying your text and adjusting its size and position, see Adding text to pictures.

Add text to a single image in your collage

You can also edit individual images inside the Collage tool.