This article covers the following account and payment issues:

Unknown charges on your credit card

Requests to upgrade when you already have a basic account

Membership renewal failure

If you see a charge for PicMonkey on your credit card statement, you are being charged for a PicMonkey subscription. The charges occur either monthly or annually, depending on your account type.

If you signed up for a free trial, your credit card was charged after the free trial ended unless you opted out of the membership. If you want to cancel your membership, you can do so on your account page.

If you don’t recall signing up for a membership with us, someone else on your credit card might have done so. Most commonly, it’s the case that someone in the family signed up for our product with your card.

If neither you nor a family member signed up for a PicMonkey account, please contact our support team and tell us the last 4 digits of your credit card and its expiration date in the problem description area. We take unauthorized charges very seriously and we’ll do our best to help you resolve the issue as soon as possible.

If you have a basic account but you’re still being prompted to start a free trial, please make sure that you are logged into the correct account. The Log in button is located in the upper right corner of our site, regardless of where you are in PicMonkey. If you're having trouble locating the Log in button, you can sign in with this link.

If you're already logged in, it’s possible that your membership has expired or was canceled. You can verify your membership status by your account page.

If your account appears to be upgraded and you’re still seeing ads or being prompted to upgrade, please log out, clear your browser cache, restart your browser, and sign in again.

Note to PayPal customers: If you paid for your basic account through PayPal, it’s possible that the transaction didn’t go through. Please check your PayPal account to verify that you were charged.

Membership renewal failure

If your attempt to renew your PicMonkey account failed, please try the following:

Re-enter your card information on your account page. Try another card, if you have one available, or pay via PayPal. Contact your bank to see if your card is set to decline payments.

If the problem persists, please contact our support team. Let us know what kind of card you’re trying to process (i.e. gift card, credit/debit card) in the problem description area of our contact form, and we’ll do our best to help you.