Paying for a basic membership

You can pay for PicMonkey by using a debit or credit card, or with a PayPal account.

Paying with a debit or credit card

You can pay for a Basic account by entering your debit or credit card information on the PicMonkey account page.

Paying with a PayPal account

To pay with PayPal, click the Upgrade with PayPal option on the account membership page. This opens PayPal in another window. Sign into your PayPal account and follow the payment steps.

When you sign up for a membership with a credit or debit card, your PicMonkey membership is automatically renewed every year. To set up automatic renewals with your PayPal account, just renew once through your PicMonkey account page.

If you don't have a PayPal account and want to pay with PayPal, you can create an account by visiting their website.

Purchasing PicMonkey Basic on Amazon.com

You can also buy a PicMonkey Basic account through Amazon.com and give it to someone as a gift. When you sign up through Amazon, you still have the option of choosing either a monthly or a yearly membership. Your Amazon Games & Software Library will have details of your purchase.

If you want to change or cancel a PicMonkey account that you purchased on Amazon, contact them directly at 1-888-280-3321 or via this contact form.

Upgrading to Pro

If you upgrade to Pro during your Basic membership, you will immediately be charged for the first year of your new membership minus the cost of any remaining months you have left in Basic.

If you purchase a Pro account directly, without first having a Basic account, your card will instantly be charged the first year of the membership.

Getting a receipt for your purchase

To view your receipt for your PicMonkey membership, click the View receipt button on your account page.

If you don’t see the link on your account page, submit a request to our product support team. They will happily send you a copy of the receipt.