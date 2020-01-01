What’s New in PicMonkey
7 New design themes!
JUNE 2020
From soft + subtle to bold + bright
Makes branding sooooo easy!
iStock by Getty just added!
MAY 2020
Millions of new stock photos added for Pro subscribers
The iStock by Getty library is now in PicMonkey
Smart Resize
APRIL 2020
Use Smart Resize to quickly generate multiple versions of a design!
Lotsa new templates: Business plan | Certificate | Gift Certificate | LinkedIn | Recipe card | Zoom backgrounds
Make a Brand Kit
MARCH 2020
Store all your brand assets in one place. Make your brand kit now!
Plus! Loads of new templates added.
Instant Background Remover!
FEBRUARY 2020
Learn how to erase a photo’s background in one click.
Bulk download is here! Kiss tedious exporting goodbye and get all your pics outta Hub at once.
New Text Layouts make your words wow-worthy
JANUARY 2020
Font combos laid out to look perfect every time
New Email & Cover Letter templates!
Templates have moved & NEW matching sets
NOVEMBER 2019
Templates are now searchable in the editor!
Check out Template Sets to make your branding quick & easy
Share directly to YouTube and Facebook Ads Manager
So-hot-right-now Shadows & Light graphics set!
SEPTEMBER 2019
15 gorgeous new Script fonts
Share to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, & Tumblr
A stock photo library powered by UnSplash!
AUGUST 2019
Access a million stock photos in the editor
Tips & ideas for designing with stock photos
Design collaboratively in real time
JUNE 2019
Real-time collaboration: Design together with your team and leave comments on files.
Graphics search: Search the graphics library, from abstract shapes to zoo animals.
Collect rewards with our Referral Program
JUNE 2019
Earn $ now: For every new annual subscriber you send our way, we’ll send $20 your way. No limit!
Get your referral link: Grab the unique link on your account page. Share the PicMonkey love, and reap the rewards.
Powerful improvements to Text
APRIL 2019
Now you can adjust line height, letter spacing, and more!
24 new graphic sets: Clean Green, Splatters, Tropical Flowers, and more.
24 new textures: Including Retro, Botanical, and Abstract.
Feast your eyes on all-new graphics
MARCH 2019
14 new graphic sets: Eggsellence, Yas Queen, Supa Fresh, and more.
Hub gets a makeover: Check out the updated left panel for some organization zen.
2 new texture groups: Dust & Scratches and Film Warp.
A ton of luxe textures
JANUARY 2019
We’ve added a whopping 50+ new textures including retro and abstract patterns. And:
50+ new fonts to get the creativity pumping.
13 new graphic sets including hearts-y ones and ever-so-trendy amorphous blobs.
Mobile Cutout is here
DECEMBER 2019
Erase backgrounds with the new mobile Cutout tool. Plus:
Drag and drop your images straight into the editor to open them.
11 new graphic sets — some cool ones for infographics.
42 new textures including new Ice and Textile categories.
32 new fonts.
New subscription plan: Teams!
NOVEMBER 2018
A Pro subscription for 3 or more seats gets a volume discount. Also:
50 new crop presets including email, FB, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and ad sizes.
7 new graphic sets including Sketchy Labels, Home Cooking, and Ripped Paper.
33 new textures including Glitter, Metal, Foil, Paper, and Paint.
New PicMonkey is here!
After almost two years in development, we released our powerful new desktop editor to the world. We also released:
100 new textures including Glitter Patterns, Stone, and Botanical Patterns.
15 new graphic sets including Posing Yogis, World Landmarks, and Scandanavian Winter.