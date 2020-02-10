FeaturesPricingPrint

Resize Images

PicMonkey makes it easy to resize images for your every need. Get exactly the size you want for social posts, photos, and design projects.
Start a free trial
Start a free trialTry it

Resize by percentages :

Crop Image vs. Resize Image :

Crop: Cut areas from the image

Cropping chops areas out of your pic, e.g. to remove unwanted bits, or to cut a square from a rectangle.
Try the Crop tool >

Resize: Shrink or expand the image

Resizing transforms the original pic while scaling it down, or up (which decreases the quality).
Try the Resize tool >

How to resize an image :

1. Open a photo

Open a photo in the PicMonkey editor.

2. Resize

Under Edits, select Resize.

3. Customize

Enter your desired dimensions, or scale by percentage.

4. Apply

Click Apply, and you’re dunzo!
Try photo resizer
Start a free trial

All the social media sizes :

Preset crop settings

Turn a YouTube banner into an Insta post in 2 clicks. Our Crop tool has all the social media format sizes ready to go.
Try Crop now >

Multiple posts from 1 image

Easily create multiple posts from a single image with Crop. Transform one design from business card to poster to Facebook banner. Magical!
Get cropping >
Start a free trial

Find the right print size :

Our handy dandy chart provides guidelines for inch-to-pixel conversions with a DPI of 300.
Print size (in.)Image size (px)
3.5 x 51050 x 1500
4 x 61200 x 1800
5 x 71500 x 2100
8 x 82400 x 2400
8 x 102400 X 3000
8.5 x 112550 x 3300
9 x 162700 x 4800
11 x 143300 x 4200
11 x 163300 x 4800

Find the right print size :

Our handy dandy chart provides guidelines for inch-to-pixel conversions with a DPI of 300.
Print size (in.)Image size (px)
3.5 x 51050 x 1500
4 x 61200 x 1800
5 x 71500 x 2100
8 x 82400 x 2400
8 x 102400 X 3000
8.5 x 112550 x 3300
9 x 162700 x 4800
11 x 143300 x 4200
11 x 163300 x 4800

Why PicMonkey :

Why PicMonkey :

Powerful editing platform
Beyond resizing, our mighty platform lets you easily transform your pics in countless ways with unique filters and effects, and tools like Clone, Dodge, and Exposure.
Extensive feature set
Choose from 1000s of vector graphics, textures, fonts, and stunning design templates. Autosave work in our cloud, access it from anywhere.
So much for so little
A PicMonkey subscription unlocks a whole world of easy, fast graphic design capabilities for creating professional and polished images—no art degree required.
Start a free trial
Start a free trial

Become an image sizing expert. Read on :

DPI demystified .

A walk-through of creating hi-res pics for print or digital display. Learn the diff between DPI and PPI.

Show me more >

Cropping for social media .

A tutorial on cropping images to all the social media sizes with our Crop tool. Plus, all the updated dimensions.

Size it up >

Size does matter .

Browse our collection of social media sizing articles where you’ll find specs for Insta, Facebook, YouTube, Etsy and more.

Take me there >

A PicMonkey subscription is the best thing that ever happened to your social media :

Start a free trial