How to Make Your Own Business Cards

When you meet a potential client on the street, in a coffee shop, or at a conference and they want to get your info, nothing beats the business card. That little piece of cardstock makes it easy to pass along your contact deets while also making a strong first impression.

Creating a professional, eye-catching business card has never been simpler. There are many companies that will print your card quickly and cheaply. And with PicMonkey’s tools and templates, designing your own business card is a snap.

Where to begin

If you’ve already gone through the process of creating a moodboard—choosing the colors and fonts that best convey your brand—and your logo is all ready to go, it’ll be easier to make your own business cards. We recommend using one of our professionally designed, fully customizable templates so you can start off with a design that takes care of all the basic issues of positioning, composition, and readability.

Tip: If you’d prefer to start off with a completely blank slate, hover over Design in the top menu of the PicMonkey homepage, select Blank canvas, and choose your size from the options given. Or you can choose Custom size and input the dimensions yourself. If you want to design a card with the European standard measurements, they are 55 mm x 85 mm, or 1004 pixels x 650 pixels.

Select a template

Hover over Design on the PicMonkey homepage and click Templates. Choose Business card from the Category drop-down menu, then select a template that is closest to the kind of business card you want to create. For example, if you want to include a background image, you could choose Framing Device. If you want a big, bold font and a strong border, you might choose Big Deal. Also consider what size you want your business card to be. You can stick with the standard 3.5” x 2” with a horizontal orientation, or you can choose a vertical orientation, an oversized design, or even a square instead of a rectangle. We’re going to use the Caffeinated template for our Prickles & Pots business card.

Customize the template

To make your chosen template your own:

1. Change the color: The background color for this card must be changed in the Basic Edits tab (the top icon on the left-hand side). Click Canvas Color and you’ll see a rainbow color picker. Select a color and adjust it with the slider. If you know the hex code of the color you want, you can type it into the box to the right of the color bar. Keep in mind that colors will vary according to the printer you choose, so don’t be surprised if the color you see on your screen is slightly different than the printed version.

2. Insert your logo: The logo on this template is composed of five different layers. To delete the layers, click each one and click Delete. But before deleting the last layer, we’re going to insert our logo. That way, we can be sure that it is centered properly on the card. To add your logo, click the Graphics tab on the left-hand side (the butterfly icon), and then click the Add your own button. Select the place where your logo is stored (ideally in Hub) and select your logo. It will automatically be added to your template.

3. Add your text: Change the text by clicking on a line of text. A text box will appear where you can type your information. If you want to delete a line of text, select it and click Delete. If you want to add a line of text, click the Add text button and position the text box where you want it on your card.

4. Change the font: To change the font, select the text and then click the Text tab on the left-hand side (the Tt icon). Select a font and it will automatically change in the text box. If you have a font of your own you want to use, click the Yours button at the top of the menu and you’ll see a list of all the fonts on your computer. It’s a good idea to use one of your brand fonts.

5. Customize your text: The Text palette provides many ways to alter and adjust your text. Click Options to change the text’s color, make it bold or italic, place it in the center or off to the side of the box, change the size, and experiment with Blend modes. Click the Effects button to use effects such as Drop Shadow and Knockout.

6. The Be aware of bleed space: It’s important to note that when your cards are printed, the printer adds in a safety area (bleed space) around the edge of the card. That means a portion of your design will not be printed. Be sure that no important information or design elements appear in or close to the safety area, which can be as much as .15 to .25 inches thick.

7. Save your design: Once you have your card just the way you want it, click Add to Hub. That way you can go back to it at any time and re-edit. You can also save a copy to your computer desktop, so it’s easy to access when you’re ready to order your business cards. Click Save on the top menu and choose the highest resolution (Sean). Then click Save to my computer (or select OneDrive or Dropbox from the dropdown menu).

8. Create a backside: Don’t forget to create a backside for your business card. If you have nothing that you want to include on the back, just choose a solid color that coordinates with your frontside and put it on a blank canvas.

Print your card

Now it’s time to turn your digital design into something real-world:

Choose a printer: While printing yourself is certainly doable, it will most likely not come out as well as a professionally printed card and could cost you more. There are several popular online services (Moo, Vistaprint, Overnight Prints, Tinyprints) so you should be able to find one that fits your budget and timeline. Most have expedited delivery if you’re in a hurry, but if you want your card in less than 24 hours, try a local FedEx or Office Depot. Choose a paper: Services such as Moo and Vistaprint will begin by asking you to choose a card stock. Moo’s standard card stock is heavier, but that’s calculated into the base price. Vistaprint recommends its “Signature” quality, which is a step above its standard. You can also go whole hog and choose an ultra-thick, luxury card stock. Upload your files: Printing services make uploading easy, with step-by-step guidance on how to add your saved images. Once your backside and frontside are uploaded, you’ll be able to make sure it fits within the printing area. Make final decisions: Before you place your order, you’ll be asked to confirm your choice of paper, as well as choose your finish (matte or gloss), the shape of your corners (square or rounded), the number of cards, delivery method, and any other special requests or instructions you might have.

Now just sit back and wait for your brand new business cards to arrive! And while you’re waiting, how about getting started on your website?