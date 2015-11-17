Friends of PicMonkey, there are so many ways to make cool things these days. So. Many. As your co-conspirators in creativity, we would feel remiss if we didn’t tell you about some of the most intrrrriguing ways to take your PicMonkey masterpieces from the digital realm to the physical: in other words, online printing resources.

Want to turn your family photo collage into a photo book? Design your own sustainable business cards? Create custom wrapping paper? The future has arrived, and it’s more printable than ever.

Try using PicMonkeys’s graphics to design a rubber stamp kit on JukeBox.

Photo gifts and photo cards

What do you get for the person who has everything … or the person you already used your best idea on last year? Bring an irreplaceable, personal touch with these gift ideas.

1 . PicMonkey Print Shop

Our Print Shop allows you to order your prints, framed pictures, cards, and gifts directly from the PicMonkey Editor. It’s the easiest, most seamless way to get your digital images into print. And all our products are of the highest quality.

What you can print: Regular prints, professional prints, canvas wraps, framed prints, and flat cards.

Cost: Starts at under $1.

The website formerly known as Printstagram, this place is optimized for printing Instagram snaps. However, they’ve expanded their domain to let you pull files from Flickr, Facebook, Dropbox, or your computer. Bonus for gift-givers: purchase stands, frames, or display clips all in one spot.

What you can print: Photo books, cards, and posters; business cards; buttons; ephemera.

Cost: Buttons start at $12.

As the name implies, Mixbook has a bevy of photo book customization options. Specify size and cover (paperback, hardback, leather, or matte) for that oh-so special holiday photo album.

What you can print: Photo books, cards, calendars.

Cost: Photo books start at $19.99.

MPix offers plenty of photo print choices, but their real standouts are their gift options. MPix can print your photos into keepsake boxes, accordion minis, and even freestanding statuettes.

What you can print: Wall art, photo cards, photo gifts, sports paraphernalia.

Cost: Wide range. Accordion mini photo gifts start at $19.99.

Business and branding

Let’s get down to brass tacks. Actually, that sounds uncomfortable, let’s just make some awesome professional goodies.

PicMonkey’s fonts and graphics are serious business (cards).

A great choice for branding materials, MOO lets you shop their templates, create your own design, or upload a completed design.

What you can print: Business cards, flyers, postcards, and stickers.

Cost: Start at $9.99.

JukeBox provides tons of sustainable options, from silk, pulp, and bamboo business cards to rubber stamp kits with your logo. Like MOO, you can shop theirs, make your own, or upload a completed design.

What you can print: Business cards, tons of branding stuff like mugs, t-shirts, and conference swag.

Cost: Varies. Check out their Sale page—you can get 100 business cards for as low as $39.

For the artiste inside

Create your magnum opus with these artsy online printing options.

Instantly transform your pictures into a work of art with our canvas wraps. We print your image on canvas then wrap it around a frame. We’ve also got framed prints made of solid wood that arrive ready to hang. Perfect for gifts!

What you can print: Canvas wraps and framed prints.

Cost: Starts at $7.

CanvasPop’s claim to fame is transforming digital images into wall art. Among their standout features are their custom canvas sizes (which allow you to enter your own dimensions), and the option to turn a photo into a triptych.

What you can print: Canvas prints in a variety of layouts.

Cost: Prints start at $30. Check out their Deals page for coupons worth 30%-40% off.

We suggest: Turn a text mask design into personalized wall art.

For the persnickety photo aficionado, Artisan State offers a number of premium photo book and canvas layouts. Their focus is doing a few things well, rather than trying to do everything.

What you can print: Canvas, photo books, calendars.

Cost: Photo books start at $35.

Get a little apartment therapy with Spoonflower, the DIY site that lets you create your own custom fabric, wallpaper, and wrapping paper. Take advantage of their design tips and the option to order sample swatches.

What you can print: Wallpaper, fabric, wrapping paper.

Cost: Design-your-own fabric starts at $17.50 per yard.

For a little rustic flair, why not print your photos onto wood? This site offers a variety of measurements and orientations, and allows you to upload from Facebook, Instagram, or your computer.

What you can print: Unique wood photo prints.

Cost: Start at $30.

Wedding and special occasion printables

Mark a special season of life—marriage, the growth of a baby, even a spiritual retreat—with specialized (and customized) paper goods.

PicMonkey fonts and graphics: a perfect marriage of design elements.

The secret to a-myah- zing DIY wedding invitations is great design and fancy paper. Wedding Paper Divas specializes in both, and, as with many resources on this list, lets you shop their designs or upload your own.

What you can print: Invitations, save-the-date cards, favors, thank you stationery—essentially, all things nuptial.

Cost: Cards start at $1.49/per.

13 . PicMonkey Print Shop

After creating a gorgeous invitation or announcement with a PicMonkey template, you can easily order a printed flat card right from the Editor. Our cards are made of premium cardstock, so your images will get the royal treatment.

What you can print: Flat cards.

Cost: Starts at under $1.

This adorable company boasts board books aplenty—and while they aren’t limited to toddlers and babies, they make especially great gifts for little tykes because can get their hands (and mouths) all over the pages without irreparably damaging them.

What you can print: Board books.

Cost: Photo books start at $24.95.

Scoutbooks are mini journals that can be fully customized for any purpose: book lists, mindfulness guides, dream journals, you name it.Though pricey, your dollars go towards saving trees: Scoutbooks are printed on 100% recycled paper utilizing vegetable-based inks.

What you can print: Itty bitty journals.

Cost: Start at $195.00 for 50.

Online printing for literally anything

Looking to print something a little more out of the box? These sites have options, options, options! Choices galore! And they’ve all been highly rated against their competitors. But what does “galore” mean, you ask?

Deep breath …

Bookmarks, business cards, wine bottle labels, t-shirts, stickers, coasters, tote bags, phone cases, stationery, hats, hoodies, magnets pillowcases puzzles envelopesletterheadsmenusstampsohGodvisionblurring—

Where were we?

Right! It’s a printable buffet out there, so dive in and dig in.

We suggest: Search for coupon codes for these retailers to save extra on your purchase.

We mustache you to try PicMonkey’s graphics on your own swag. And no, we don’t regret that pun.

Print resource tips

Local print shops. Build relationships with print shops near you; not only will you be supporting a small business, but local professionals can offer the kind of instant, face-to-face guidance that the swiftest online chat support can only dream of.

PicMonkey’s print guides. For you stalwart DIYers printing at home (or testing a design that you plan to have printed elsewhere), PicMonkey has oodles of assistance to offer. First off, there’s our pixel-to-print-size conversion chart:

Plug those dimensions into your canvas and away you go!

But if you’re one of those people who learns by doing rather than by reading charts, PicMonkey also has a dedicated print guide page that displays all the conversions above, with a twist: when you click on your desired print dimensions, a presized canvas will open in our image editor. Nifty, right?

Happy printing, dear readers! If you’ve got recs for offline or online printing resources (or horror stories), let us know in the comments.