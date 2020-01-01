Photo Filters

PicMonkey’s photo filters are an easy way to instantly transform your photos into gorgeous works of art, create a consistent visual aesthetic, and win on social media.

Photo filter and effects set a mood

By using a photo filter, you can completely change the entire look and feel of your pictures. A single filter can add warmth and approachability or strike a cool, detached vibe.

Once you’ve discovered the right look, it’s easy to create a consistent aesthetic by applying the same filter to all of your pics. That way, your followers will instantly recognize your brand.

Access 50+ photo filters

With so many amazing photo filters to choose from, as well as tons of effects and textures, you’re sure to find just what you need.

From one-click fixes like Pink Fog to dramatic special effects like Edge Sketch and Pixelate, you can modify your pics as much or as little as you like.

Get exactly the look you want

Each of our photo filters can be customized to fit your unique vision. You can adjust the fade, layer filters, and even paint them on (or off!) a specific area.

With dozens of filters and millions of ways to combine them, you can take your designs in all sorts of exciting directions.

More filters on PicMonkey mobile

Our mobile filters help you bring an instant wow-factor to all of your post-worthy pics. With mobile-only filters like Lightleaks and Splendor, you can get high-end looks made especially for your phone photos. And did we mention they’re free? (They’re free!)

How to apply a photo filter

1
Open

Open your pic in the PicMonkey editor.

2
Choose a look

Select the photo effect or filter you want to use.

3
Adjust

Adjust the sliders to personalize your look.

4
Apply

Apply the filter. Your pic is ready for show time!

