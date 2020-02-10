FeaturesPricingPrint

Face Editor for Photos

Transformo-magic: these touch up effects are face editors, hair editors, and general life editors.

Amaze your friends and astonish your exes with a little bit of PicMonkey face editing.

Touch up your face. Seeing is believing.

Here they are: the miracle-workers, the how-did-they-do-thats of PicMonkey that’ll blow your mind, explode your eyeballs, and photo edit your face like whoa. See for yourself—there’s plenty up our sleeves. Try our wrinkle remover, blemish remover, teeth whitener, and more.

Sculpt & Contour

Our Sculpt tool makes it easy to adjust contours for subtle or dramatic changes.
Weight Loss

Weight Loss is like a friendly mirror that gives you a subtly leaner shape. And you can reverse it if you want to add a fuller dimension, too.
Beards & Mustaches

This tool wows with natural-looking hair. It’s got five presets for common beard colors, plus an eyedropper for picking custom shades. Edit your face to the next level with a beard.
Highlights

Highlights lets you streak hair with color (okay, duh), intensify all-over shade (neat), and style wildly without debt or regret (um, YES)!
Clone

Pick a source area with Clone, then brush that source over another part of your image. It’s your spellbook for mistake-erasing sorcery.
Face touch ups

Why let others define what’s beautiful? And who says beauty’s the goal anyway? Our touch up tools work whatever wonders tickle your fancy.
Try touch up on the go

With Touch Up on the PicMonkey mobile app, you’re free to unlock all your best features—no computer required. We’ve pared down all your favorite touch up tools, so that they conveniently fit in the palm of your hand. Say hello to instantly bright-eyed portraits and blemish free selfies.

Want one-click glamour?

Try Presto, our intelligent auto-correct feature. Presto instantly applies all the touch up features to your pic. And the best part? You can go back into any of the effects and continue to make adjustments before finalizing your look.

