How does the PicMonkey referral program work?

The PicMonkey referral program let's our customers earn rewards for referring their friends, and their friends get a special discount when they subscribe. Give them you unique referral link and they'll enjoy $12-$20 off an annual subscription and you'll get a $20 gift card.

How to use the referral program:

Using the referral program is dead easy — if you can send an email, you’re good to go.

Log in to PicMonkey and go to the Referrals tab in Account Settings to obtain your personal referral link.

Send that link to your co-workers, friends, or family; when they click the link and sign up for a discounted PicMonkey annual subscription, it gets recorded in your account.

After they’ve maintained their subscription for 30 days, you can claim your reward and get the e-gift card of your choice!

NOTE: You must be a current PicMonkey subscriber in the United States to participate in PicMonkey Referrals. The people you refer can live anywhere.

FAQ

How will I claim my reward?

You’ll receive an email from our partners at Tango Card when it’s time to choose your reward.

What gift card rewards can I choose from?

There are dozens of popular gift cards to choose from, including Amazon, Uber, Starbucks, Zappos, Airbnb, Staples, Home Depot, and many more.

How much is the discount for referred subscribers?

People you refer get $12 off a Basic annual subscription or $20 off a Pro annual subscription. There are no discounts offered for month-to-month subscriptions.

Why is PicMonkey offering this program? What’s the catch?

There’s no catch. We started this program to thank you for being the best customers in the world and for spreading the word about PicMonkey.

What do the reward status terms mean in Account Settings?

Claimed : You've claimed this reward.

Available : Your reward is ready to be claimed.

Pending : This person has not completed the first 30 days of their annual subscription. When the 30-day period has elapsed, you can claim your reward.

Not eligible ye t: This person does not have an annual subscription. If this person switches to an annual subscription later, you’ll be able to claim this reward.

In review: The subscription status is being reviewed. This could be caused by a credit card issue.

How do I access my reward history?

You can view your reward history at anytime from the Referrals tab in Account Settings.

What do I do if I can’t find my reward link?

First, check your spam folder. An email with your reward link should have come from Tango Card. If you can’t find the email, you can resend your reward link from the Referral tab in Account Settings.

I’m using Old PicMonkey. Am I eligible for the referral program?

Referral rewards are only available to New PicMonkey users.

What if my friends/colleagues sign up for monthly subscriptions? Can I still earn rewards?

We totally appreciate them signing up, but the rewards program is only available to annual subscribers. If your friends convert to annual subscriptions, we’ll reward you at that time.

Can I get cash instead of a gift card?

At this time, we’re not offering a cash option.

Are there really, truly no limits to how many referrals I can offer and rewards I can claim?