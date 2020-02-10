This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Advanced Photo Editing Tools
Advanced Photo Editing Tools
Edit a photo
For Jedi masters, pixel perfectionists, and you.
For the image-maker who knows what they want, our advanced editing tools provide the fine control you need to work wonders.
Clone
Add Clone to your arsenal and gain the power to rearrange reality, replacing part of your image with pixels from anywhere else in the shot.
Curves
Plot multiple points of highlight, shadow, and brightness in Curves to fine tune exposure, alter color balance, and more.
Levels
Track and adjust tones in Levels. It offers fine control over an image’s tonal values, minus Curves’ sitting-at-the-NASA-switchboard feel.
Dodge
Wanna brighten light tones without washing out darks? Get the heck into Dodge! This tool targets specified tones and lightens selectively.
Burn
Since there’s no yin without a yang, our Burn tool is Dodge in reverse: it darkens select areas, targeting one tonal range at a time.
Tonal
mastery
is within your graph
Curves
Unlock the mysteries of Curves, and take full control of your image. Our tutorial shows you how.
Levels
Levels: it’s like Curves for the slightly-less-hardcore. Whet your tone-altering appetite with this friendly tool.
