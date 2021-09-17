Free Trial

Icon Maker

Various graphics available at PicMonkey: heart, apple, bicycle, plane, magnifying glass, shoe, laptop, book, dialogue bubble, the world with a leaf growing from it, light bulb, location pin, thumbs up, hand giving peace sign, camera, and a geometric shape.

Our icon maker tools let you easily craft icons that have a lot to say, without saying anything at all! Make icons for apps, social channels, websites, and oh so much more. Look at you, master icon creator. Try PicMonkey for free today!

How to make an icon in PicMonkey

Open a blank canvas

Change your background color, or click Transparent in the left tools menu if you'd prefer no background at all.

Add your graphic

You can upload your own SVG graphic, or pull from our massive selection of graphics.

Customize the look

Use the Graphic Tools menu to customize the graphic however you want.

Download your icon

Export your icon as a JPG or PNG (for transparent backgrounds). Looks good!

Get the icon(ic) look you want — FAST!

Our icon maker tools put the easy in easy-peasy:

  • Choose from 1000s of professionally designed graphics.

  • Size and resize graphics without worrying about distortion.

  • Change colors (including new super cool gradient choices), or add images inside of your graphic.

  • Emphasize parts of your design with trendy effects like Outline and Drop Shadow.

Various graphics available at PicMonkey: phone icons, social icons, charts, paint streaks, location pins, calendars, etc.
Graphical representation of small business icons, graphics, and templates that can be used and created with PicMonkey.

Icon maker tools for small businesses

From social accounts to presentations to marketing materials, find what you need in PicMonkey:

Turn icons into gorgeous Instagram Highlight Covers

Pump up your Instagram account with brand-inspired highlight covers.

Either way, you can customize the design to match your brand!

Graphic of Instagram profile on phone, showing how to use PicMonkey's icons — like a camera, plant, airplane, pizza, and the moon — as Instagram Highlight Covers.
More resources for icon creators

Various PicMonkey infographic templates against a blue background.
What Is an Infographic?

Learn how to leverage the power of the infographic.

"Two Moons fashion + lifestyle" watermark being added to photo of a red haired woman, using PicMonkey.
How to Create a Watermark

Make watermarks from logos, or start from scratch in this step-by-step tutorial.

Various PicMonkey business card templates against a gray background.
Business Card Design

Use icons in business card design and make one that won't be forgotten.

Frequently asked questions about making icons

How do I make an icon?

First, decide where you want to use your icon — is it for social? Marketing materials? Your phone? Then, use one of PicMonkey’s blank canvases or templates. Swap in your own graphic and customize to your liking.

How do I make custom app icons?

You can use graphics and textures to make custom app icons against a stunning background. Check out our blog article, Unique iOS 14 Home Screen Aesthetic Ideas, for all the juicy details.

How do I make an icon on my iPhone?

Just download the PicMonkey mobile app! You’ll find all of the same great graphics that you’d use on your desktop. Start with a blank canvas, click the (+) icon to add a graphic, and get to customizing.

