Icon Maker

How do I make an icon?

First, decide where you want to use your icon — is it for social? Marketing materials? Your phone? Then, use one of PicMonkey’s blank canvases or templates. Swap in your own graphic and customize to your liking.

How do I make custom app icons?

You can use graphics and textures to make custom app icons against a stunning background. Check out our blog article, Unique iOS 14 Home Screen Aesthetic Ideas, for all the juicy details.

How do I make an icon on my iPhone?

Just download the PicMonkey mobile app! You’ll find all of the same great graphics that you’d use on your desktop. Start with a blank canvas, click the (+) icon to add a graphic, and get to customizing.