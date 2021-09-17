Icon Maker
Our icon maker tools let you easily craft icons that have a lot to say, without saying anything at all! Make icons for apps, social channels, websites, and oh so much more. Look at you, master icon creator. Try PicMonkey for free today!
How to make an icon in PicMonkey
Open a blank canvas
Change your background color, or click Transparent in the left tools menu if you'd prefer no background at all.
Add your graphic
You can upload your own SVG graphic, or pull from our massive selection of graphics.
Customize the look
Use the Graphic Tools menu to customize the graphic however you want.
Download your icon
Export your icon as a JPG or PNG (for transparent backgrounds). Looks good!
Get the icon(ic) look you want — FAST!
Our icon maker tools put the easy in easy-peasy:
Choose from 1000s of professionally designed graphics.
Size and resize graphics without worrying about distortion.
Change colors (including new super cool gradient choices), or add images inside of your graphic.
Emphasize parts of your design with trendy effects like Outline and Drop Shadow.
Icon maker tools for small businesses
From social accounts to presentations to marketing materials, find what you need in PicMonkey:
Complete graphic sets — like Social Media Icons and Logos — made specifically for businesses.
TONS of designer-made templates for logos, presentations, infographics, and more.
Pro subscribers can create their own brand kits and store icons for use again and again and again.
Turn icons into gorgeous Instagram Highlight Covers
Pump up your Instagram account with brand-inspired highlight covers.
Start with an Instagram Highlight Cover template
Browse our Insta Story Highlights icon collection
Either way, you can customize the design to match your brand!
Frequently asked questions about making icons
How do I make an icon?
First, decide where you want to use your icon — is it for social? Marketing materials? Your phone? Then, use one of PicMonkey’s blank canvases or templates. Swap in your own graphic and customize to your liking.
How do I make custom app icons?
You can use graphics and textures to make custom app icons against a stunning background. Check out our blog article, Unique iOS 14 Home Screen Aesthetic Ideas, for all the juicy details.
How do I make an icon on my iPhone?
Just download the PicMonkey mobile app! You’ll find all of the same great graphics that you’d use on your desktop. Start with a blank canvas, click the (+) icon to add a graphic, and get to customizing.