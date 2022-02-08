Every year, Shutterstock analyzes what users around the world are searching for. Their Shutterstock.AI performance data has the power to reveal what trends fuel creative projects worldwide. And now, we transfer the power of knowledge onto you – learn how to get trendy with the latest design trends of 2022, starting with food!

It’s official. We’ve transitioned away from watching Food Network at home alone (or have we?) to being out in the world taking snapshots and selfies of our own outrageous eats. Whether that’s a six scoop ice cream cone with unlimited in-house toppings or an all-you-can-eat curry buffet in remote Thailand, social media makes it easy to stay in the know about trending food experiences.

So? Let's get in on this! Always know what’s cooking so you can infuse your culinary design concepts with innovative, on-trend assets. Whether you’re a devout foodie or restauranteur — or wish to be — PicMonkey’s assets are great for everyone.

And for dessert, we'll offer you a designer-made creation that you can try making yourself in PicMonkey. Soup’s up! Let’s get started.

What's cookin'?

Food is the gateway to culture. Whether it’s the type of food – like Ethiopian or Japanese – or the way we eat it, like street food or fine dining, there is a story behind every meal. And each of those meals holds a type of cultural etiquette – do we eat with our hands, chopsticks, forks? And why?

Why do we crave Beef Lo Mein one night and Tofu Pho the next? The origin of each cuisine's ingredients, spices, and flavor profiles hold stories, traditions, and memories. And as we crave them, our body unites with that ancient knowledge. The history of food is part of its cherished flavor.

Plus, food prompts education and new experiences. An unmarketed mom ‘n pop shop feels (and tastes) different than a classic chain restaurant. Some people even travel for the world’s most nuanced food delicacies – fried crickets or fertilized eggs, anyone?

Food has always brought – and will always bring – people together. And we rely on people to relay what’s new, what's fresh, and what tastes the best.

When it comes to food aesthetics, there’s nothing more satisfying than watching a perfectly poached egg drip down a loaded sammy, or a freshly baked triple-choco-chip cookie rise in the oven. Whatever your food preferences, there’s something for everyone here on this planet.

This year, searches for "porcini" are up 2,566% with "takoyaki," "panna cotta," and "Chinese dessert" in close pursuit. Mmmm. Before you work up too much of an appetite, let’s talk ways to create your own food-frenzied designs in PicMonkey.

Glorify your pics with these appetizing effects

Food, while oh so yummy, can be hard to photograph. The goal of food photography is to make the subject look as good as it tastes. Good news! Our effects can help.

You can find Santorini, Boost, and Film Stock in the Effects tab on the left tabs menu in PicMonkey. Just click your favorite and boom! Use the control sliders to adjust the look as you wish, then click Apply to save your changes.

Pro tip: You can always boost the focal point of your photo, too.

Fresh foodie graphics for any design

It’s true we eat with our eyes first. Wanna make your food appealing? Complement it with any of PicMonkey’s food-inspired graphics.

Open the Graphics tab and scroll down to the Food & Drink category, or use the search bar to look for your favorite items (y'know, like doughnuts, hot dogs, or ice cream...ah, guilty pleasures, we meet again).

Food fonts of all flavors

Whether you’re crafting a marketing brochure, a social post, or an email to family and friends about your latest food discoveries, check out these fonts.

Open the Text tab on the left menu. Click Add text to see countless options, or search for fonts like Trocchi (sounds like gnocchi - coincidence?), Montserrat, or Geo Sans Light. Pay attention to how your font aesthetic enhances your food aesthetic. They go hand-in-hand.

Get this food-forward look in PicMonkey

Design by Natalie Wilson.

Dinner is served! Almost. The time has come for our appe-teaser: detailed instructions on how to make your own culinary design in PicMonkey. If you're a restaurant owner looking for a menu design revamp, this one's for you.

Plate it up

In PicMonkey, click File > Create new > Blank canvas and scroll (all the way to the bottom) to find the blank pre-sized “Food Menu” (it’ll be 2550 x 3300). Click to open. Open Collage on the top toolbar and select a single-cell layout. Adjust the border to the size you’d like. Select your background layer and click Background color on the left tools menu to change it. Next, select your collage cell layer and change its color to white. Upload your existing logo by opening the Photos & Video tab. Click Add photo or video > Computer. Adjust its size accordingly. Or, use this opportunity to create a logo if you don’t have one already! Open the Text tab to build your menu's content. Choose fonts that match your brand. (Pro Tip: Match the header text color with the color scheme you’re going for. We used blue to match the border.) Adjust sizing of all text to make it readable. Make logos largest, followed by the headers of each menu section, then each menu item. The details of the menu item will be the smallest. Don’t be afraid to use bold and italics here to differentiate each item or section! Last but not least, add in some graphics that match your style! There are tons of food & drink graphics to browse from. To find ‘em – open the Graphics tab and visit the Food & Drink category. Download your image in high res (JPG or PNG; PicMonkey Pro subscribers can also download as a PDF). *Ding!* Order up!

BONUS: Get started even faster with our menu templates. Then, customize however you want!

As the esteemed chef, Emeril Lagasse, so famously says, Bam! You’ve officially prepped your first 5-star menu, brochure, or food collage with PicMonkey. Now go forth with a full belly and lasting food inspo. Bon appétit, buen provecho, salud!