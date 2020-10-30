How to Photograph a Blue Moon

As if the year 2020 hasn't brought us enough extraordinary occurrences, this Halloween we'll experience a full blue moon as well. Get some quick tips on how to photograph the moon this Halloween night.

So what's a blue moon? It's a second full moon in roughly a month-long period. They don't happen often, hence the term, "once in a blue moon," with the last one being March 31, 2018. So yeah, it's a been a minute. And if you're embarrassed to ask, no it's not really blue—but you can certainly tint it or use a photo effect on it if you wanna color it during editing.

What to know about moon photography

"The moon's surface is essentially daylight, so it has a wide difference in exposure to a dark foreground. Use a long lens but put an interesting subject in front, even if in silhouette," explains PicMonkey CEO and experienced photographer, Frits Habermann. "The moon also moves, so watch out for long exposures."

Tips for shooting the moon with a phone

Taking pics on your phone? Frits says you'll want to do an exposure against the moon, and not the foreground to capture the definition in the moon. Shoot when it's near the horizon to allow the color of the atmosphere to make it more powerful (see Blue Hour tips below), but also the lensing of the atmosphere will make it look bigger. This time of day, with the moon low on the horizon, the heat or light coming off the earth can warp the air a bit and cause the moon to appear blurry.

Timing and conditions

Head on over to NASA and check the conditions forecast using their Night Sky Planner tool. Learn when to expect the moonrise and where, plus you can check the night's weather forecast on the same page.

Aim for the "Blue Hour" if possible—for balanced exposures it’s 30-45 past sunset or 45-30 before sunrise (this can vary depending on your latitude). The sky isn't quite pitch black, and there's a beautiful blue hue for a short window of time.

Focus in the daytime

If you're using a manual camera, focus on something “at infinity” (read: very far away) during the day, then tape down your focus ring, or mark the alignment of your focus ring and zoom ring. The hard part about focusing in the dark is that it’s dark. You need light to see, and you need to be in focus. Pre-focusing in the daytime is a popular trick to get around this obvious but surprisingly overlooked obstacle.

Set your white balance for Halloween Night Pics

Set your white balance to daylight. The white balance on your camera is all about making light sources that aren’t white look as if they were sunlight. Incandescent light is decidedly orange. When you set your camera to incandescent, it’s applying a blue tint to the light to compensate for the orange, and correct it back to white.

For Halloween night photography, you don’t want to correct the light. This way, you can capture the color of the warm candle, the foggy porchlight, the glowing moon, or the green glowstick. It’ll be unlike conventional photos. It’ll be other-wordly. It’ll be perfect.

Get your settings correct with our photography cheat sheet

This handy little guide will help manual photogs to get their settings in order:

