Posts tagged with ‘Photography Tips’
The Ultimate Photography Cheat Sheet
We've got all the need-to-know (yet easy to forget) picture takin' info you need right here, with th...
Tips and Tricks for the Best Pet Pictures Ever
Are you an aspiring pet paparazzo? Give your cute critters the star treatment with this guide to gre...
Food Photography: Mobile Editing Tips and Shooting Secrets
These tips + the PicMonkey mobile app = downright drool-worthy food pics. Now that's math we can get...
3 Ways to Get the Miniature Effect with Your Photos
Wondering how to get the super-cool miniature effect with your pics? Then check out these tips from ...
Spice Up Your Portrait Photography With Angles
What do angles have to do with shooting interesting portraits? Find out with these tips and tricks f...
5 Tips for Better Black and White Photos
These shooting and editing tips will help you create the coolest colorless pics around.
2 Simple Photo Composition Tips for Primo Portraits
Learn to shoot great portraits by keeping photo composition in mind, and edit them after the fact wi...
Beyond Buildings: The Super Cool World of Architecture Photography
Frits Habermann hits the streets of Chicago and Seattle, snapping gorgeous architecture shots along ...
Take a Professional Headshot with These 4 Tips
Capture your subject's personality and create great business head shots with these quick tips.
Photography Tips for Capturing Joy
Learn to bring out a sense of joy in your pictures with these expert photography tips.
Expert Tips for Better Vacation Pictures
Taking a summer trip? Put these tips from a professional photographer to use, and start snapping vac...
Super Simple Tips For Great Indoor Portraits
Put these simple tips to use and start creating stunning indoor portraits, sans fancy studio lights....
Practice Your Way to Ninja-Worthy Photography Skills
Frustrated that your images aren't turning out how you want them to? Learn why practice is an integr...
Liven Up Your Photos with Light Painting
Learn the ins and outs of light painting with tips from an expert photographer, and start creating y...