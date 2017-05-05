Posts tagged with ‘Digital Photography’
Help! Why Are My Photos So Dark?
Are dark photos getting you down? This article unravels why underexposure can happen and what you ca...
Macro, Close-up, and Micro Photography: What’s the Diff?
Be master of the tiny! Learn the difference between macro, micro, and close-up photography with this...
Create a High Production DIY Photo Shoot with Kids
Have some family fun (and get some great pics) by creating a DIY photo shoot with props and costumes...
How to Enhance Your Pics with Unsharp Mask
Add extra polish to your pictures with our unsharp mask and sharpening features.
How to Photograph Fireworks Like a Pro
Get ready to photograph fireworks for any occasion with our expert camera settings, composition note...
Photography Tips for Capturing Joy
Learn to bring out a sense of joy in your pictures with these expert photography tips.
Liven Up Your Photos with Light Painting
Learn the ins and outs of light painting with tips from an expert photographer, and start creating y...
Lava Photography: Melting Shoes and Cool Shots
Frits Habermann recounts his Hawaiian lava photography adventure, and gives hot tips for shooting th...
Grizzly Bear Photography: Terror and the Art of Stillness
Explore the wild side of nature photography with Frits Habermann's recent trek to capture grizzly be...
Why Edit Photos?
Explore what photo editing can do for you, and peep some next-level looks that'll get your creative ...
Tips for Standout Senior Photos (and What to Do Once You Have ‘Em)
Graduation is closer than you think, and we've got tips for taking unforgettable senior photos.
How Exposure Works
Exposure: Is it controlled by magical elves, or by a combination of aperture, shutter speed, and sen...
Fantastical Landscape Photography at The Wave
Frits Habermann recounts unexpected snowstorms and fantastical rock formations at The Wave in Arizon...