Makeup Editor and Photo Retouching
Turn every snap into a keeper with our intuitive photo makeup editor. Quickly enhance skin, eyes, lips, teeth, and more.
Natural smile retouching
Give your grin a boost with our Teeth Whiten and Lip Tint tools. Easily brighten pearly whites, then use our color options to find the perfect shade for lips.
Gorgeous grins
Simple skin improvers
Blast blemishes, smooth wrinkles, add blush and bronzer—we have all the tools you need to get that perfect glow.
Epidermi-yes!
Impactful eye enhancers
Remove red eye, brighten, and make your peepers look their best with digital makeup tools like mascara and eyeshadow.
It must be the eyes
What can you do with PicMonkey’s photo makeup editor
Skin
Blemish Fix
Airbrush
Wrinkle Remover
Shine Reduce
Blush Boost
Spray Tan
Mouth
Teeth Whiten
Lip Tint
Eyes
Eye Brighten
Eye Tint
Mascara
Eyeliner
Eyebrow Pencil
Eye Shadow
Red-eye Remover
The rest
Sculpt
Weight Loss
Whisker Grow
Highlights
Clone
How to use PicMonkey’s makeup editor:
1.
Open your photo in the PicMonkey Editor and click the Touch Up tab on the left.
2.
Find the photo retouching tool you wanna use and click it.
3.
Use your cursor and the sliders to make it look juuuust right.
4.
Click
Apply
. Beauteous!
