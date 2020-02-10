FeaturesPricingPrint

Makeup Editor and Photo Retouching

Turn every snap into a keeper with our intuitive photo makeup editor. Quickly enhance skin, eyes, lips, teeth, and more.
Natural smile retouching

Give your grin a boost with our Teeth Whiten and Lip Tint tools. Easily brighten pearly whites, then use our color options to find the perfect shade for lips.
Gorgeous grins

Simple skin improvers

Blast blemishes, smooth wrinkles, add blush and bronzer—we have all the tools you need to get that perfect glow.
Epidermi-yes!

Impactful eye enhancers

Remove red eye, brighten, and make your peepers look their best with digital makeup tools like mascara and eyeshadow.
It must be the eyes

What can you do with PicMonkey's photo makeup editor

Skin

Blemish Fix
Airbrush
Wrinkle Remover
Shine Reduce
Blush Boost
Spray Tan

Mouth

Teeth Whiten
Lip Tint

Eyes

Eye Brighten
Eye Tint
Mascara
Eyeliner
Eyebrow Pencil
Eye Shadow
Red-eye Remover

The rest

Sculpt
Weight Loss
Whisker Grow
Highlights
Clone
How to use PicMonkey’s makeup editor:

1. Open your photo in the PicMonkey Editor and click the Touch Up tab on the left.
2. Find the photo retouching tool you wanna use and click it.
3. Use your cursor and the sliders to make it look juuuust right.
4. Click Apply. Beauteous!
