Blemish Remover & Airbrush Makeup

Don’t hide your light under a bushel (it’s a fire hazard). PicMonkey’s got the tools to make you stand out.

PicMonkey’s powerful retouching tools get your skin glowing with airbrush makeup and blemish remover.

Naturally stunning skin

You’re more than the sum of your worst acne—which doesn’t look inspiring stitched on a sampler, but it’s true. Welcome to Touch Up effects for skin, the heroes that restore your photos’ rightful glory without erasing what makes you, you.

Wrinkle Remover

Wrinkle Remover is a quick, easy fix for squinty smiles, furrowed brows, and other portrait rumples. Try it for a dose of smooth sailing.
Blush Boost

Naturally subtle, Blush Boost can take you anywhere from gently flushing damsel to ‘80s catwalk hotshot.
Blemish Fix

Lumps and bumps can distract, so dab on Blemish Fix and watch ‘em fade like bad memories. Our smart tool blends blotches into nearby tones.
Airbrush Makeup

Airbrush gently smoothes skin, with fine control over exactly how much to use. Win! Nobody looks like an alien. (Unless you’re into that.)
Shine Reduce

Shiny things are awesome, unless they’re noses. Then you’ll wanna use Shine Reduce to nuke those glistening pores from space.
Spray Tan

Spray Tan grants beach-worthy skin at way less than the cost of a Caribbean cruise. Remove tan lines while skipping sunburn and bad credit.
Try touch up on the go

With Touch Up on the PicMonkey mobile app, you’re free to unlock all your best features—no computer required. We’ve pared down all your favorite touch up tools, so that they conveniently fit in the palm of your hand. Say hello to instantly bright-eyed portraits and blemish free selfies.

Want one-click glamour?

Try Presto, our intelligent auto-correct feature. Presto instantly applies all the touch up features to your pic. And the best part? You can go back into any of the effects and continue to make adjustments before finalizing your look.

