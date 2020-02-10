Eye color experimentation made easy

Our eye color changer and touch up tools offer all the fun of going wild with makeup and colored contacts,minus the sticker shock.

Slide on over

Adjustable sliders control the intensity of your effect. Boost ’em to the max to see exactly where you’re applying, then tone down to taste.

Brush on, brush off

For perfect eyes, make your brush a little bigger than the area you want to change. Then hit the erase button and swipe away the excess.