Standard photo print sizes

The way you resize your photo depends on whether the photo is bigger or smaller than your intended printing size:

If your image is larger than your intended print size, but it has the same proportions, use Resize and check Keep proportions.

If your image is larger than your intended print size and it has different proportions, use Crop. You’ll have to lose some pixels on either the length or the width.

If your image is smaller than your intended print size, use Resize to make it bigger. But keep in mind that the bigger you go, the less sharp your image quality will become.

