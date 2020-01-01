Graphics

Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel

The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel. The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows: Edits: Allows you to make qu ...

Uploading Your Own Graphics to PicMonkey

In PicMonkey, you have the option of using our graphics or adding your own. Your own graphics can be anything from images to icons to photos. Adding a photo as a graphic is the fir ...

How to Edit Graphics

Graphics are like digital stickers that you can add to your designs. Most of PicMonkey’s graphics are “vector-based” which means you can size them up without losing any resolution. ...

Adding Graphics to Images

Graphics are PicMonkey's version of stickers or clipart that you can add to your photos and designs. This article will show you how to add graphics to your projects. Adding a PicMo ...

All About the Graphic Palette

The Graphic palette launches when you’ve added a graphic to your canvas. The palette has three tabs for customizing your graphic’s look: Adjust, Effects, and Erase. ADJUST Tab Colo ...

Video: How to create a watermark

Adding a watermark is a quick and easy way to prevent unauthorized use of your pics, as well as keep your brand in front of your audience. Here’s how to do it: Use any combination ...

Video: How to erase graphics & text

The Erase tool allows you erase specific parts of your image. This video demonstrates how it works: To erase part of your graphic: 1. Open an image or template in PicMonkey. 2. On ...

VIDEO: Using Erase on Graphics & Text

Change the Text and Images in a Design Template

PicMonkey’s design templates come preloaded with text, images, and/or graphics. However, you can alter the templates by changing, adding, or deleting any of the pre-existing elemen ...