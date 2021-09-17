Animation Maker
PicMonkey’s animation maker tools are your one-stop shop for dynamic designs. Start with a video template, add animated graphics, or put things into motion yourself with powerful animation effects. It’s all possible right here — try for free today!
4 ways to use PicMonkey's animation maker tools
Start with a video template
Dozens of professionally designed video templates are ready to give you a head start on motion-centric designs.
Add animated graphics
Pick and choose from a huge collection of pre-animated graphics. All you have to do is drop ‘em in your designs!
Use animation effects
PicMonkey Pro is your ticket to 11 different animation effects, each with their own movement variations.
Create your own
Draw something yourself, then bring it to life with animation!
Gorgeous video templates for faster design time
Our video templates are chock full of stunning footage:
Choose from dozens of unique designs, all pre-sized.
Use them for social posts, ads, email campaigns, and more.
Customize however you want — image, graphic, and text tools make designing a cinch.
Endless stock videos, graphics, & fonts
Think of PicMonkey’s assets like bottomless grab bags:
Millions of stunning videos from Shutterstock Basic and Shutterstock Pro collections.
1000s of stylized graphics, animated or otherwise.
Hundreds of fonts, plus the ability to upload your own!
DIY with easy-to-use animation effects
Become a PicMonkey Pro subscriber and unlock access to 11 different animation effects:
Make your images fade in, your graphics slide, your text jiggle.
Add one, two, or [insert amount here] effects.
Download as a GIF or MP4 file and share with your crowd.
Supercharged engagement? We thought so.
Frequently asked questions
When should I use animated designs?
Animation is your cheat code for more dynamic designs. Just keep things balanced. You never want to make something overly loud for the purpose of, well, being overly loud. Use animation with intentionality. It works in just about everything — marketing materials, advertisements, company presentations, social posts, etc.
How do I make animated videos?
If you’re designing in PicMonkey, choose a video template from our template library. Add graphics and text. You can animate both using our animation effects. Then download as an MP4 file.
How do I make an animated GIF?
GIFs are just animated image files. You can make one in PicMonkey using videos, graphics, or text. Like memes, GIFs usually have something to say about our culture, often communicating jokes, feelings, or ideas. When you’re done with your design, download it as a .GIF file.