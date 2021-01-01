Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

Animated Icons & Stickers

Add some movement to your designs with animated icons and stickers! We have a graphics library full of them. Need a custom animated graphic? Make your own at PicMonkey in just a couple clicks. Get started today for free!

Start a free trialBrowse animated icons

Animated GIFs ready to boogie!

Our graphics library contains multitudes, including a whole buncha wiggly, flashy, groovy animated icons and stickers. They are ready to be added to your pics or social posts and shared immediately.

Try animation

How to DIY animated icons

Animate almost anything—the creative limit does not exist.

1. Open an icon graphic Choose a graphic or make one from text or pics in PicMonkey. 

2. Animate it Apply an animation effect of your choice to the icon.

3. Download as a GIF Export your icon as a GIF, or save in PicMonkey to use again and again. 

4. Share Show off your GIF to social, send via text, or add to another design. 

Try animation
Start a free trial

Learn more about using animation in your designs at PicMonkey:

How to animate in 1 click

This step-by-step tutorial will walk you through making your own animated text, graphics, or pics in PicMonkey.

Learn animation
Add a GIF to (almost) anything

Learn how to put animated GIFs on your designs plus inspiring ideas for how and where to use them.

Add GIFs
Bring designs to life with video

It’s simple to add video in your work in PicMonkey. Upload your own clips, or choose from our royalty-free stock video library.

Design with video
PicMonkey makes creating epic content quick and easy. Oh, and fun, too!
Start a free trial

Make popular social media images in PicMonkey:

YouTube Banners
Facebook Ads
Facebook Banners
Facebook Cover Photo
Twitter Headers
YouTube Cover Photos
Etsy Banners
Snapchat Filters
Thumbnails
YouTube Channel Icons
Instagram Posts
Instagram stories