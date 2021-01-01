Animated Icons & Stickers
Add some movement to your designs with animated icons and stickers! We have a graphics library full of them. Need a custom animated graphic? Make your own at PicMonkey in just a couple clicks. Get started today for free!
Animated GIFs ready to boogie!
Our graphics library contains multitudes, including a whole buncha wiggly, flashy, groovy animated icons and stickers. They are ready to be added to your pics or social posts and shared immediately.
How to DIY animated icons
Animate almost anything—the creative limit does not exist.
1. Open an icon graphic Choose a graphic or make one from text or pics in PicMonkey.
2. Animate it Apply an animation effect of your choice to the icon.
3. Download as a GIF Export your icon as a GIF, or save in PicMonkey to use again and again.
4. Share Show off your GIF to social, send via text, or add to another design.