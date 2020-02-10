FeaturesPricingPrint

Rotate images

Now you can rotate pictures with PicMonkey’s simple, speedy photo rotator. No downloads, no wasted time, no problems.

Free trial
Rotate imageFree trial

PicMonkey’s photo rotator includes speedy one-click options to rotate and flip.

Use the rotate tool with plenty of tricks up its sleeve

In other words, it’s all the greatness you’d expect from the internet’s best photo editor. Whether it’s a quick tweak or a bold way to make your image stand out, these options always come in handy. Just try ‘em for yourself!

Rotate uploaded pics

PicMonkey’s photo rotator has four options for fixing photos that your camera uploaded wrong.
Turn around >

Straighten with a photo grid

Use our grid to straighten pictures. First, just click on the “Straighten” slider. Then you’ll see the grid hover over your image.
Photo grid >

Go for style

Like most of PicMonkey’s tools, the straighten slider has more than one use.
Get fancy >
Start your free trial

Fix flops when you flip images.

There are two options for using PicMonkey to flip an image. Flip an image horizontally, like a mirror, with the left-right arrow button in the Rotate tool. If you want to flip an image vertically, also known as reflect an image, use the up-down arrow button. Tip: the horizontal flip works great for correcting inverted selfies.
There’s the standard clockwise and counterclockwise rotations, plus the horizontal and vertical flip/mirror options. If it uploads wrong, we’ll make it right.
The grid in PicMonkey’s Rotate tool is responsive, making it perfect for horizontal and vertical alignments. The slider provides specific measurements for your adjustments, keeping them quick, proper, and precise.
Not only is it the perfect choice for leveling photos, it’s also a one-of-a-kind stylistic tool. Just crank the slider right or left to mimic evocative styles like German Expressionism or Film Noir.