Rotate images

Fix flops when you flip images.

There are two options for using PicMonkey to flip an image. Flip an image horizontally, like a mirror, with the left-right arrow button in the tool. If you want to flip an image vertically, also known as reflect an image, use the up-down arrow button. Tip: the horizontal flip works great for correcting inverted selfies.

There’s the standard clockwise and counterclockwise rotations, plus the horizontal and vertical flip/mirror options. If it uploads wrong, we’ll make it right.

The grid in PicMonkey’s Rotate tool is responsive, making it perfect for horizontal and vertical alignments. The slider provides specific measurements for your adjustments, keeping them quick, proper, and precise.

Not only is it the perfect choice for leveling photos, it’s also a one-of-a-kind stylistic tool. Just crank the slider right or left to mimic evocative styles like German Expressionism or Film Noir.